Cowen Trims Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price to $110.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NVAX opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 2,530.12%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.75) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,066,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,839,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,549,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

