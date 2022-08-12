Cowen Raises Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $32.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Insider Activity

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.