Cowen Raises Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Price Target to $102.50

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen to $102.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.13.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.