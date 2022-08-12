Cowen Initiates Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Cowen began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.75.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $52.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $56.80.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 144.22%. Analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Immunocore by 49.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 364,941 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,693 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 159,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

