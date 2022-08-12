Cowen Cuts NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target to $31.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.14.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 97.45% and a negative return on equity of 87.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

