Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

COVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Covestro from €43.00 ($43.88) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Covestro from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Covestro from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.50 ($59.69) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.94.

Covestro Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 34,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,119. Covestro has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

