Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.66

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 1549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Country Garden Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

Country Garden Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

