Cosmos Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $11.75 or 0.00049190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $198.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,850.96 or 0.99855139 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001287 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001828 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00027074 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001423 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000055 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars.
