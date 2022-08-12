Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Cosmos as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cosmos Stock Performance

COSM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. 2,193,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,112. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. Cosmos has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Cosmos Company Profile

Cosmos ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce market place.

Further Reading

