Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Lessened by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

