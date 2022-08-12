Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $112.12. 12,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,326. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.