Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,595,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 697,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Truist Financial by 27.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,949,000 after acquiring an additional 598,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $51.25. 48,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

