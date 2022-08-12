Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.54. 38,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,094. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

