Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,253 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,630. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

