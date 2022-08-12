Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.60 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical comprises approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,752. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.18. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

