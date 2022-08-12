Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.08. 95,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average is $122.59. The stock has a market cap of $180.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

