Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,842 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,046. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.