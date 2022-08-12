Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GSEW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 54,163 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.