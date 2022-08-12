Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,467 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,753,000 after acquiring an additional 128,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after acquiring an additional 131,995 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Textron by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 629,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TXT traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $67.47. 15,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.