Cormark Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.48.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.85 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.30.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.63 million.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

