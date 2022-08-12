Cormark Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million.
Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %
CTS opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.85 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.30.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
