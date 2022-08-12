Cormark Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$50.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACQ. National Bankshares downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.56.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of TSE ACQ traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.40. 51,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$727.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.39. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$22.41 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.77.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

