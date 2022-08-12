CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CoreCivic Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,095. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,247,350. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 378,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

