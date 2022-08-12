Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

