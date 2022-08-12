Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. CIBC increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.48.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$4.85 and a one year high of C$13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 140.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.30.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

