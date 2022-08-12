Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in July

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,000 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the July 15th total of 310,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSDF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

CTSDF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 24,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,477. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

