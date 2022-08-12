Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 277,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,837,000. Nutrien accounts for about 1.3% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Nutrien as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 9.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Nutrien by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Up 1.5 %

NTR traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.87. 58,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $90.01. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

