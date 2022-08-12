Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 51,346 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,346 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 2.37% of Borr Drilling worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,812,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 812,972 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

BORR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 19,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,910. Borr Drilling Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.83). Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 89.65%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

