Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,036 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Snap-on by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $228.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,707. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

