Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,861,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,303 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 3.1% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of FOX worth $67,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in FOX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FOX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in FOX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in FOX by 50.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of FOX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,117. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

