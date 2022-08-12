Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.33. 43,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,610. The company has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

