Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,944,160 shares during the period. NOV comprises about 0.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,249,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542,985 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,243,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after buying an additional 1,661,637 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,892,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,670 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NOV by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,090,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after acquiring an additional 862,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,980. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

