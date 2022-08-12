Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,003,000. Mosaic accounts for 6.1% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.54% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.52. 54,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,837. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

