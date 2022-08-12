ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ContextLogic Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WISH stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Insider Activity at ContextLogic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

In other ContextLogic news, insider Pai Liu sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,289 shares in the company, valued at $190,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 18,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pai Liu sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,080,344 shares of company stock worth $3,378,736. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 3.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $47,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

