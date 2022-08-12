Context Capital Management LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKHW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.