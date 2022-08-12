Context Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,000 Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Inception Growth Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGTA opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

