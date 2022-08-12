Context Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALSAR opened at $0.08 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.