Context Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lefteris Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $888,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance

LFTR opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Lefteris Acquisition Company Profile

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

