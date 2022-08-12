Context Capital Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCXCW)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCXCW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCXCW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.

