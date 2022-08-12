Context Capital Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCXCW)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCXCW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Parsec Capital Acquisitions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCXCW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
Parsec Capital Acquisitions Profile
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCXCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCXCW – Get Rating).
