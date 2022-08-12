Context Capital Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 332,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Satellogic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SATLW stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51. Satellogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

