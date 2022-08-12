Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 180,000 Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Kairous Acquisition Price Performance
KACLR stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kairous Acquisition (KACLR)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KACLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.