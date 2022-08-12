Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 180,000 Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

KACLR stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11.

