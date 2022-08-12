Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Colicity by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Colicity by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colicity by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colicity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.
Colicity Stock Performance
NASDAQ COLI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Colicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.86.
Colicity Company Profile
Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.
