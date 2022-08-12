CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $100.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.84. CONMED has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $159.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

