Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Price Performance
Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.96.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
