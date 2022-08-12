Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Conformis has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

About Conformis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Conformis by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 2,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Conformis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 416,296 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 2.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 352,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

