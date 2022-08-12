Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Confluent Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Confluent

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 98,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $1,997,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,423,457 shares in the company, valued at $292,507,707.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 98,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,423,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,507,707.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,717 shares of company stock worth $1,799,894. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 716.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

