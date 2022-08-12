Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Services stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.16% of Computer Services worth $42,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services Price Performance

Shares of Computer Services stock remained flat at $37.50 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,407. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. Computer Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Computer Services Dividend Announcement

Computer Services Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.58%.

(Get Rating)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.