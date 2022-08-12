CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €67.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($68.88) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

ETR:COP opened at €45.04 ($45.96) on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €36.30 ($37.04) and a 52 week high of €82.80 ($84.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

