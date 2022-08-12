Compass Point Trims Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Target Price to $28.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Compass Point to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDN. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.64.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,962 shares of company stock worth $471,679 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Stories

