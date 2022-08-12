Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMP. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 140,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 456,247 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

