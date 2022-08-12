Comparing Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Waldencast Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 63.43% 21.56% Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -2.95%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Olaplex and Waldencast Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Olaplex presently has a consensus price target of $27.62, indicating a potential upside of 84.59%. Waldencast Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.33%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and Waldencast Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million 16.22 $220.78 million $0.40 37.40 Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast Acquisition.

Summary

Olaplex beats Waldencast Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

About Waldencast Acquisition

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

